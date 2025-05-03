These 14 Grocery Store Chains Are Shutting Down Locations In 2025

In the ongoing search for savings, discerning shoppers often rethink popular brand names and instead choose to opt for a generic substitute — or do without. Whether the nearest supermarket was part of a nationwide chain or a local mom and pop, it was easy to overlook the notoriously slim margins that grocery stores operate under to paint them as the villain behind a thinned out shopping cart. That said, the ongoing impact of inflation following supply chain issues during Covid wasn't the only reason that retailers had joined their customers in cinching their belts ever tighter by closing locations.

At the beginning of 2025, the research and advisory firm Coresight Research anticipated that around 15,000 retail locations would close compared to less than 6,000 openings across the country. That figure more than doubled the closings from the previous year. Leadership changes brought on by retirements, ousters, and buyouts were coupled with revamps — successful or otherwise — to explain some of the reasons even well-known chains were asking their customers to shop elsewhere. At the same time, employees were sent packing if they weren't hard to come by as seen in instances were safety concerns were paramount.