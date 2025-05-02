The Step You Can't Skip When Washing Cucumbers

There are some red flags you can't ignore when shopping for produce, which is why sanitizing your cucumbers once you've brought them home is vital — especially if you like to enjoy them with the skin on, where bacteria, wax, pesticides, and dirt are most prevalent. We spoke with Stephen Chavez, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus, to discuss his preferred way to wash this specific vegetable.

"Using a baking soda solution ... has been studied as a way to effectively remove several common pesticides and residues that can be found on the surface of produce," Chavez says. "In studies, a baking soda solution has been found to reduce residue by approximately [70 to 100%] compared to regular water, which reduced by approximately [30 to 60%]." More than just a great way to clean your kitchen naturally, baking soda's alkaline properties destabilize pesticides and bacteria, effectively killing them off like a mild sanitizer.

"Surface wax is not reduced by as much as these numbers, but again, more wax will be removed using a baking soda solution than just water alone," continues Chavez. However, a vegetable brush gives your baking soda solution the extra push it needs to thoroughly remove wax while also tackling stuck-on dirt. While the solution itself is great for all kinds of grocery store cucumbers, a bit of technique really helps maximize its efficiency.