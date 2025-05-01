Cook Your Fish On The Griddle For More Flavorful Results

You may already know that griddling is great for hot dogs, hamburgers, and steaks, and it's even a solid way to cook up breakfast for a crowd. But according to Juan Cabrera, executive chef at The Restaurant at North Block, firing up your griddle is also one of the best ways to make the most flavorful fish. "Using [a] griddle to cook fish is recommended and very efficient, especially if you are doing a large amount of fish," Cabrera told Food Republic in an exclusive interview. "You can control the heat at a better, even level as the even surface offers a more consistent cook as well as a beautiful sear and crust. It yields a perfectly crisp sear and beautiful golden color with tender meat and more [moisture] in your fish."

When choosing the type of fish to cook up on your griddle, Cabrera recommended reaching for one that is firm and meaty. "When I lived in Hawaii, we used a lot of tuna, swordfish, and mahi-mahi on the griddle," he said. "They were perfect for it and were always consistent." If you're considering a flakier variety, like flounder, sole, or tilapia, Cabrera cautioned against griddling them since they can easily fall apart. Instead, he suggests saving those for a fryer.