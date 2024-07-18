The Knife Trick That Lets You Know When Fish Is Perfectly Cooked

A well-cooked piece of succulent flaky fish is a beautiful thing, but the narrow margin of timing it takes to get it just right can intimidate many home cooks. Taking it out of the oven or pan just a minute early can result in an unpleasantly chewy piece of undercooked protein, whereas too much time on the heat can turn it dry and rubbery. To help you avoid this common mistake everyone makes when cooking salmon and other fish, you can use a simple butter knife.

While cutting the fish open is one foolproof way to see how done it is on the inside, it also messes up the presentation — not ideal, especially if you're serving it to guests. But you can use a knife in another way instead. Just take a butter knife and slide it gently into the fish at the thickest part. You then can carefully nudge the filet apart to check if the interior looks opaque, or feel how warm the knife is by holding it against the sensitive skin of your bottom lip. If it feels warm, your fish is likely done, but a cool temp indicates that it needs more time.

The USDA recommends cooking all fish to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and this can only be judged accurately with a thermometer. But by using this knife trick, plus a few extra tips, you can still successfully gauge if it's cooked to your liking.