How To Cook Frozen Shrimp In The Air Fryer

When it comes to cooking shrimp, nearly any method will work — from steaming and frying to baking or grilling. But if you want to get the shellfish on the table fast, using an air fryer may be the best way to go. We spoke to Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over, who confirmed this quick and easy preparation method. "Done right, it gives you shrimp that are crispy on the outside, tender inside, and full of flavor, even if you're starting from frozen," she told Food Republic. "You don't even need to thaw, just toss them in a light coating of oil, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder, and a little salt."

Clark suggested keeping any coating on the crustaceans thin and even to ensure that they turn out crisp and succulent, instead of dry. And to guarantee the seasonings remain on your shrimp, the expert recommended soaking them in a buttermilk bath for about a half hour prior to cooking, if there's time in your schedule for it. Just be sure that you don't marinate the shrimp for an extended period of time — acidic ingredients may cure the seafood, which will definitely not give you the juicy results you're looking for after cooking.

Once you've prepped the shrimp, all that's left is for the air fryer to do its job. "Set your air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 8–10 minutes, flipping halfway," Clark said. "If the shrimp are thawed first, shave a couple minutes off." You'll know your protein is finished when they're pink and no longer translucent.