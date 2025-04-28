How To Cook Frozen Shrimp In The Air Fryer
When it comes to cooking shrimp, nearly any method will work — from steaming and frying to baking or grilling. But if you want to get the shellfish on the table fast, using an air fryer may be the best way to go. We spoke to Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over, who confirmed this quick and easy preparation method. "Done right, it gives you shrimp that are crispy on the outside, tender inside, and full of flavor, even if you're starting from frozen," she told Food Republic. "You don't even need to thaw, just toss them in a light coating of oil, cornstarch, paprika, garlic powder, and a little salt."
Clark suggested keeping any coating on the crustaceans thin and even to ensure that they turn out crisp and succulent, instead of dry. And to guarantee the seasonings remain on your shrimp, the expert recommended soaking them in a buttermilk bath for about a half hour prior to cooking, if there's time in your schedule for it. Just be sure that you don't marinate the shrimp for an extended period of time — acidic ingredients may cure the seafood, which will definitely not give you the juicy results you're looking for after cooking.
Once you've prepped the shrimp, all that's left is for the air fryer to do its job. "Set your air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for 8–10 minutes, flipping halfway," Clark said. "If the shrimp are thawed first, shave a couple minutes off." You'll know your protein is finished when they're pink and no longer translucent.
How to season air-fried shrimp
Once your shrimp are finished cooking in the air fryer, you can sprinkle on extra spices for even more flavor. Debra Clark recommended using bold yet balanced flavors. ”Cajun seasoning is a classic, but even just Old Bay with a squeeze of lemon and some cracked black pepper does the trick," the expert said. In addition to Clark's suggestions, you could also add a little heat with a touch of cayenne pepper or infuse some smoky flavor with a dash of smoked paprika.
Sauces are another option for amping up air-fried shrimp, but make sure to have them ready when the protein has finished cooking. "If you're adding sauce, toss them in right after cooking while they're still hot," Clark said. "Garlic butter, honey chili glaze, even a punchy BBQ sauce can all turn out seriously good results.” And, of course, coating your shrimp in sauce isn't the only way to enjoy the flavorful addition — try dipping them into any of the options mentioned by the expert, or serve them with a classic homemade aioli, an easy Bang Bang sauce, or a tangy cocktail sauce.