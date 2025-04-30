The Canned Chili Brand You Need To Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Chili is one of life's greatest meals — whether you're looking to use it to dress up some nachos, or you want to enjoy a steaming bowl of it on a cold night. While classic homemade chili that's been simmering for hours is superior to all else, canned chili is wildly convenient and easy — two benefits that you just can't beat sometimes. With so many brands to choose from, it can be hard to determine which one you should grab, or, more importantly, which one you should avoid at all costs. Fortunately, we've already figured that out for you.

Food Republic's taste-tester ranked 14 canned chili brands and discovered one brand that stood out for all the wrong reasons: Gardein. According to our taste-tester, this plant-based canned chili with beans hit all the wrong notes, stating that it had a very off taste that many meatless beef products tend to have. Our tester, who is a former vegan, felt that because there's no actual meat in this chili, the recipe developers tried to make up for it by adding in too much of the faux smoky flavor, creating something that just seemed ... wrong.

Additionally, this chili has a ton of sodium, at 68% of the recommended daily intake per serving, which gives you less control over how salty you like your food. The product has mixed reviews, skewing on the negative side, across the internet. People dislike everything from the color to the texture to the smell of it — with its saltiness repeatedly coming up. If you bought this brand accidentally, pucker up and consider adding canned tomatoes and some spices to mellow things out.