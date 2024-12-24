Level Up Your Pasta Salad Game With A Dressing Trick

Whether at the backyard barbecue or on the holiday buffet table, pasta salad is a regular at gatherings large and small. It's simple, hearty, and delicious — cool, soft pasta with crunchy veggies and a nice vinegar bite. But it can get a little lifeless when left in the fridge to dry out. Even in an airtight container, as the pasta cools, the starches will begin to re-solidify, making cold pasta harder and less absorbent. Adding more dressing or oil isn't the answer because the salad can end up completely waterlogged or a gooey mess.

The trick for a perfectly dressed, always flavorful pasta salad is to dress it twice. Follow the recipe for whatever pasta salad you're making, but only mix in half of the dressing at first. From there, it can sit in the fridge for a few hours to a few days. The dressing will permeate the pasta, packing it with flavor, but the pasta won't get mushy. And whether from absorption or dehydration, you won't have lost all of your dressing.

When it's time to enjoy the salad, simply stir in the rest of the dressing and serve. This trick will give you the benefit of a full marinade in the fridge with improved pasta texture and fresher, brighter flavor.