Why You Should Never Let Pho Broth Boil

A steaming bowl of pho truly is a balm for the soul. Multitudinous in its variations, cozy in its vaguely autumnal spice blend, and hearty without being overly heavy, pho has a little something for everyone. Cooking the perfect broth is a labor of love and patience, though, so let's look at one of the biggest questions when it comes to making it at home: whether or not to boil the broth.

While certain steps in the early stages of the process will require boiling, once you've got your broth ready to go and are settling in for hours of cooking, that should be the end of any thoughts of boiling. The key to a good pho broth is its clarity – this is one of the main differentiators between pho and other Asian soups such as ramen – and the key to that clarity is to cook the broth at a low simmer for an extended period.

Letting the broth come to a boil causes proteins and other impurities escaping the bones to infuse into the liquid. This can result in a cloudy, dirty broth –– a cardinal sin when it comes to pho. It's also important not to stir too often once your broth has begun to cook, as that will cause more movement in the pot that can also cloud the liquid.