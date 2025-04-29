The Michigan Restaurant Where Guests Eat With All Eyes On Them
If you ever find yourself in Michigan, The Antlers is the Sault Ste. Marie restaurant that's worth visiting for an unusual and unforgettable dining experience. The eatery is an iconic site in the state, particularly for those willing to dine in the company of the antlers and animals mounted on the walls. Renowned for its fun atmosphere and commitment to bringing the outdoors inside, it has long-attracted locals and travelers hoping to see the hundreds of waxed animals for themselves. The taxidermy is an obvious attraction that establishes the rustic restaurant as a must-visit, but beyond this, the restaurant's unique history is equally intriguing.
With more than four generations of six families' worth of history, The Antlers story is a part of Michigan's community tales. The restaurant has been highly visited since Prohibition when it ran under the name North Star Ice Cream Parlor as a speakeasy. Owner Chris Szabo speaks on the restaurant's legacy and the tradition of "bells and whistles," a way to celebrate notable visitors or guests who have traveled a long way. The custom originally started as a way to communicate that the police were coming.
The Antlers' food is raved about by those who crave the traditional and homely dishes that have made their mark in the area. The restaurant also has a banquet room for reservations and a full bar service that guests can enjoy throughout the year.
What to eat and drink at The Antlers
Reserving a table at The Antlers is about more than the meal and gives you a chance to revel in the region's celebrated history, one bite at a time. The restaurant's most loved dishes include the Paul Bunyan burger and the eponymous The Antler from the selection of burger platters. The poutine fries pay homage to the Canadian roots of the recipe with Wisconsin-tossed cheddar cheese curds and homemade gravy, a house favorite. Fish lovers will also appreciate the tasty salmon and whitefish plates — pair it with some of the local Michigan seasonal salad and you can't go wrong. The restaurant is also known for its famous Friday night fish fry and activities for the whole family to enjoy on weeknights.
If you're craving barbecue, the Baby Back Rib Platter comes with slow-roasted pork ribs and a secret dry rub to accompany the perfectly sticky homemade barbecue sauce. Alternatively, the Pulled Pork Platter comes with baked pork and is shredded in-house to offer a subtler taste, also drenched in the restaurant's homemade BBQ sauce. You can expect a range of craft beers, amber ales, soft drinks, and desserts, including ice cream shakes for something the whole family can enjoy. The Antlers restaurant is located at 804 East Portage Ave Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.