The Michigan Restaurant Where Guests Eat With All Eyes On Them

If you ever find yourself in Michigan, The Antlers is the Sault Ste. Marie restaurant that's worth visiting for an unusual and unforgettable dining experience. The eatery is an iconic site in the state, particularly for those willing to dine in the company of the antlers and animals mounted on the walls. Renowned for its fun atmosphere and commitment to bringing the outdoors inside, it has long-attracted locals and travelers hoping to see the hundreds of waxed animals for themselves. The taxidermy is an obvious attraction that establishes the rustic restaurant as a must-visit, but beyond this, the restaurant's unique history is equally intriguing.

With more than four generations of six families' worth of history, The Antlers story is a part of Michigan's community tales. The restaurant has been highly visited since Prohibition when it ran under the name North Star Ice Cream Parlor as a speakeasy. Owner Chris Szabo speaks on the restaurant's legacy and the tradition of "bells and whistles," a way to celebrate notable visitors or guests who have traveled a long way. The custom originally started as a way to communicate that the police were coming.

The Antlers' food is raved about by those who crave the traditional and homely dishes that have made their mark in the area. The restaurant also has a banquet room for reservations and a full bar service that guests can enjoy throughout the year.