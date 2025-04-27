The US State With The Most KFC Locations Isn't Kentucky

Global fast-food chicken giant KFC may not rank highly among the best fried chicken chains (Food Republic's taste testers have, in fact, rated it as the worst fast food chain for fried chicken). Nevertheless, with a worldwide presence of 30,000 locations as of March 2024, the colonel's restaurant remains a foremost and iconic brand when it comes to quick-service fried poultry.

The "K" in KFC literally stands for Kentucky (the original name, Kentucky Fried Chicken, was shortened to KFC in 1991). It would be logical to conclude, therefore, that the largest number of KFC locations is likely to be found in the brand's namesake state, which is also where founder Harland Sanders first started selling his famous chicken. That would be an incorrect assumption, though. Believe it or not, Kentucky only boasts 112 branches of the restaurant, and isn't even in the top 10 among the 50 states when it comes to KFC locations. The state with the most branches of the chain is actually California, which houses 435 KFC restaurants as of publication time.

Surprisingly, KFC actually isn't all that popular in Kentucky compared with other fried chicken franchises. According to a 2024 report by Boost Marketing Agency, Bojangles (rated as one of the very best fried chicken chains, according to Reddit users) outranks KFC in popularity in the Bluegrass State.