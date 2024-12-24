Amp Up The Costco Food Court Hot Dog With A Popular Bakery Item

Let's get something straight — Costco's food court hot dogs taste great all on their own. You can enjoy them completely plain or loaded up with all the condiments and fixings, and either way the famous Kirkland Signature dog will taste delicious. Plus, for $1.50, with a soft drink included, both your taste buds and your wallet thank you. But this hasn't stopped innovative Costco members from experimenting with different hacks in order to find the absolute best way to enjoy a Costco dog.

One member on the Costco sub-Reddit page shared one creative idea that utilizes a Costco croissant as a bun. You can try it too by first grabbing a case of croissants from the bakery section. The, after you check out, bring your cart over to the food court and order a hot dog. Swap the traditional bun for one of the croissants, then add your desired toppings at the condiment station.

The original poster said that the croissant hot dog "tasted like a pig in a blanket but more flakey and buttery! Definitely recommend!" Commenters on the post were both shocked and excited to see another new Costco food court hack had been unlocked. One Redditor joked, "I don't think this is legal." Another shared their take, saying, "I do this with an andouille sausage, and call it a 'French hot dog.'"