Amp Up The Costco Food Court Hot Dog With A Popular Bakery Item
Let's get something straight — Costco's food court hot dogs taste great all on their own. You can enjoy them completely plain or loaded up with all the condiments and fixings, and either way the famous Kirkland Signature dog will taste delicious. Plus, for $1.50, with a soft drink included, both your taste buds and your wallet thank you. But this hasn't stopped innovative Costco members from experimenting with different hacks in order to find the absolute best way to enjoy a Costco dog.
One member on the Costco sub-Reddit page shared one creative idea that utilizes a Costco croissant as a bun. You can try it too by first grabbing a case of croissants from the bakery section. The, after you check out, bring your cart over to the food court and order a hot dog. Swap the traditional bun for one of the croissants, then add your desired toppings at the condiment station.
The original poster said that the croissant hot dog "tasted like a pig in a blanket but more flakey and buttery! Definitely recommend!" Commenters on the post were both shocked and excited to see another new Costco food court hack had been unlocked. One Redditor joked, "I don't think this is legal." Another shared their take, saying, "I do this with an andouille sausage, and call it a 'French hot dog.'"
More ways to enhance your Costco hot dog
If the Costco croissant dog doesn't quite speak to you, there are other food court hacks that might. Consider the "forbidden glizzy," a creation made by combining a hot dog and a chicken bake. To achieve this hack, cut open your chicken bake, then remove the hot dog from its bun and place it inside the bake for a fusion of flavor you didn't know you needed. Other Costco members enjoy trading in the traditional hot dog bun for a slice of pizza for an extra cheesy hot dog experience.
Another Costco food court hack combines three favorite menu items into one massive concoction dubbed the "Jochizza." While this hack has a similar start as the forbidden glizzy, members have taken it one step further by adding a pizza slice on top of the hot dog that is held inside the opened chicken bake. You can also top your creation with ketchup, mustard, and diced onions. It may sound complicated to assemble, but those who have tried it confirm that it is actually delicious.
When you are heading to the food court to attempt these menu item hacks, don't be afraid of the long queue. It's better to go to Costco's food court when the lines are long because it practically ensures that your food will be hot and fresh. It might take a little bit longer for that food to make its way to you, but many members agree that it is well worth the wait.