When we think of chain establishments, examples of fast food burger joints, popular barbecue restaurants, or certain taco eateries may spring to mind. But what makes one brand a chain while another is considered just a plain-old restaurant? To be considered a chain, does a restaurant have to operate a certain number of locations?

It's a simple question with a less-than-straightforward answer. What defines a chain seems to be largely a matter of perception, though some jurisdictions have legal definitions specifying how many locations constitute a chain, for regulatory purposes. New York City, for instance, has defined a chain as any restaurant with 15 or more sites. The Affordable Care Act implemented regulations governing food establishments with 20 or more locations, referring to them as chains. Farm Credit Canada defines a chain as a restaurant brand having more than three locations, all owned by the same company.

The most reliable definition is perhaps best captured by a company that is, in fact, a chain. Wayback Burgers, a fast food brand with hamburgers that are always fresh and never frozen, defines a chain as being two or more restaurants with the same name, the same goods, and the same governance. Job platform Indeed also categorizes a chain as having at least two locations. For my part, if I'm eating at a restaurant and it has a sister dining spot across town with the same name, I consider myself to be eating at a chain — two is all it takes.