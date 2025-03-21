3 Famous Fast Food Restaurants That Got Their Start In Wichita, Kansas

Among its municipal bragging rights, Wichita, Kansas has a few claims to fame. It was the birthplace of Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress Kirstie Alley, for instance, and is credited as being the city where the very first electric guitar was ever played. But it is within the culinary realm where the largest city in Kansas really shines: Wichita is known as the birthplace of multiple fast food empires.

Three well-known fast food chains began in this famous city — namely, international pizza giant Pizza Hut, steakburger joint Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and slider specialty spot White Castle. Incidentally, the offerings of both burger chains ranked among the best fast food burgers, according to Reddit users. Before becoming widespread successes, these quick-bite companies experienced humble beginnings in that thriving Kansas metropolis, each one starting out as a family business.

First among the lineup was White Castle, launching in 1921 as a family-owned establishment. This burger joint actually holds the title of being the very first fast food chain in the United States, though many mistakenly believe McDonald's came first. Pizza Hut was next to emerge in Wichita, debuting in 1958, when a mother loaned $600 to her two sons so they could start a pizza business. Freddy's was last to emerge, getting its start in 2002 when another pair of brothers, together with a business partner, founded the franchise and named it after their hardworking father, Freddy Simon.