Do You Really Need Breadcrumbs To Hold Salmon Burgers Together?

A very simple salmon burger recipe is perfect for hot summer days. However, unlike beef burgers that naturally bind together, salmon requires some extra ingredients. So, Food Republic reached out to expert Abe Kamarck, founder and CEO at True Made Foods, whose slogan is "We're 'Bringing BBQ Back to Its Roots,'" to see if adding breadcrumbs is all you need for a solid salmon burger.

He shared that "breadcrumbs add structure and volume to a burger ... [and] help soak up the fat in whatever meat structure they are used in, capturing more flavor." However, "bread crumbs will not help bind the meat together, though; you need an emulsifier like eggs in this situation." So while breadcrumbs are yummy and crucial for flavor and volume, they don't quite cut it in the binding department.

Kamarck explained, "Any emulsifier, like eggs or mayo, will work to help bind the salmon burgers together and keep them from flaking and falling apart." Choosing mayo in particular provides the salmon patty with a bit more moisture. The only caveat, according to Kamarck, is that "... mayo works as an emulsifier because of the eggs in it, so I would not use a vegan mayo as a substitute." Be mindful that the vegan variety will not create the binding that the flaky fish desperately needs.