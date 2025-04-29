Do You Really Need Breadcrumbs To Hold Salmon Burgers Together?
A very simple salmon burger recipe is perfect for hot summer days. However, unlike beef burgers that naturally bind together, salmon requires some extra ingredients. So, Food Republic reached out to expert Abe Kamarck, founder and CEO at True Made Foods, whose slogan is "We're 'Bringing BBQ Back to Its Roots,'" to see if adding breadcrumbs is all you need for a solid salmon burger.
He shared that "breadcrumbs add structure and volume to a burger ... [and] help soak up the fat in whatever meat structure they are used in, capturing more flavor." However, "bread crumbs will not help bind the meat together, though; you need an emulsifier like eggs in this situation." So while breadcrumbs are yummy and crucial for flavor and volume, they don't quite cut it in the binding department.
Kamarck explained, "Any emulsifier, like eggs or mayo, will work to help bind the salmon burgers together and keep them from flaking and falling apart." Choosing mayo in particular provides the salmon patty with a bit more moisture. The only caveat, according to Kamarck, is that "... mayo works as an emulsifier because of the eggs in it, so I would not use a vegan mayo as a substitute." Be mindful that the vegan variety will not create the binding that the flaky fish desperately needs.
Other ingredients you should add to salmon burgers
While you will need an emulsifier such as an egg or mayonnaise, as long as you have one or the other, your patties will be in good shape. If you've got an egg, but you want to amp up the taste of your patties, there are some other flavorful spreads you can incorporate. For example, try a tablespoon of Dijon mustard. This imparts a bit of vinegary, salty, and slightly spiced taste that is delicious paired with the rich salmon.
As for another binding component, use sour cream. The creaminess and fat of the sour cream add a bit of mild flavor while keeping all ingredients together. You could also try tangy, thick Greek yogurt, which provides a ton of binding power and a boost of protein. Make sure to sprinkle in some fresh dill and minced garlic into the patty mixture for the ultimate fresh and zesty take reminiscent of the yummy flavors in an easy tzatziki sauce. In addition to the binding, stir in some of the burger topping that Alton Brown says makes or breaks a dish: pickles.