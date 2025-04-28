Save Your Butter Wrappers For A Clever New Use In The Freezer
Butter is a pretty expensive ingredient. Coupled with the desire many share to help reduce waste, there is no better time for consumers to find ways to save what they can and put every piece to good use — even butter wrappers. One fantastic way to get long-term use out of the wrappers – place them in the freezer, so they're readily available and last for months longer than they would if stored in the fridge. It's simple: once you've used up the stick, fold the wrapper in half with the remnants of buttery goodness before placing them inside a storage bag or an airtight container.
One incredible idea — use the leftover wrappers to separate frozen foods. To get started, cut them in half to create a parchment paper-like barrier between your treats. Stack your baked goods, layering one wrapper between each cookie or cut brownie to keep the two from sticking to one another during freezer storage.
As a general rule of thumb, think of the buttery-sided wrapper as a mini piece of parchment paper. Since there is likely a bit of butter stuck to the inside of the wrapper, keep in mind a bit may transfer onto the food, but it does not noticeably harm or impact the flavor. Since butter lasts up to 12 months in the freezer, you can keep things stored for quite some time.
How to use the butter wrappers
While using these wrappers for separating baked goods like cookies, bars, and cake slices, don't stop there; they also work for savory foods like the best basic hamburger patties and chicken cutlets. You could even prep English muffin and egg sandwiches for the week, dividing each with the leftover butter wrapper and storing them in an airtight container for a quick breakfast every morning.
If you're trying to take reusability to the next level, use those wrappers elsewhere. Grease pans, dishes, and skillets with the leftover butter. The thin paper easily reaches into small corners and crevices for a quick greasing — an important step when making cakes like a chocolate caramel pecan bundt cake that easily sticks to the mold if it's not greased enough. Even better, your hands stay nice and mess-free. Another clever trick is to pop one of the liners over a microwave-safe bowl when melting butter to stop splatter. This way, the butter stays in the bowl, ready for your favorite recipes or for drizzling over a fresh bowl of warm, black and blue popcorn.