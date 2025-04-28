Save Your Butter Wrappers For A Clever New Use In The Freezer

Butter is a pretty expensive ingredient. Coupled with the desire many share to help reduce waste, there is no better time for consumers to find ways to save what they can and put every piece to good use — even butter wrappers. One fantastic way to get long-term use out of the wrappers – place them in the freezer, so they're readily available and last for months longer than they would if stored in the fridge. It's simple: once you've used up the stick, fold the wrapper in half with the remnants of buttery goodness before placing them inside a storage bag or an airtight container.

One incredible idea — use the leftover wrappers to separate frozen foods. To get started, cut them in half to create a parchment paper-like barrier between your treats. Stack your baked goods, layering one wrapper between each cookie or cut brownie to keep the two from sticking to one another during freezer storage.

As a general rule of thumb, think of the buttery-sided wrapper as a mini piece of parchment paper. Since there is likely a bit of butter stuck to the inside of the wrapper, keep in mind a bit may transfer onto the food, but it does not noticeably harm or impact the flavor. Since butter lasts up to 12 months in the freezer, you can keep things stored for quite some time.