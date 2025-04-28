The Tim Tam Slam Is A Sweet Way To Sip Your Drinks. Here's How To Do It
Where would we be without Australia? Some of the planet's most exquisite wonders hail from The Land Down Under — we're talking chicken salt (a vegan version was even featured on "Shark Tank"), the Great Barrier Reef (a literal underwater masterpiece), and, last but not least, the Hemsworths (plural). Today, however, we're here to talk about something even more important: Tim Tams.
A Tim Tam is a chocolate-covered biscuit (or cookie, depending on how emotionally attached you are to American vernacular) made up of two malted wafers with a creamy center. It's perfect as-is, but apparently someone looked at this already-exquisite dessert and thought: "What if it could also be ... a straw?" Enter: the Tim Tam Slam.
To embark on this noble journey, take one Tim Tam and gently bite off two corners — one on the top left, one on the bottom right. This creates your edible cookie-straw. Next, place the bottom corner into a hot drink of your choosing. Now sip. Yes, through the cookie. The liquid will travel through the hollow bits inside, melting the sweet, creamy core just enough to make it gooey and magical.
And before you ask, yes — the cookie will start to disintegrate. That's the point. Right before it collapses in on itself like a tiny biscuit black hole (only chocolatey), you "slam" the whole thing into your mouth. Congratulations! You've just completed a Tim Tam Slam. You're basically an honorary Australian now. It's almost enough to make you overlook the spiders the size of small children.
The next great Tim Tam Slam is yours to create
One of the best things about the Tim Tam Slam — besides the fact that you get to say the words Tim Tam Slam out loud like you're casting a snack-based spell — is that the pairings are endlessly customizable. Coffee is certainly a classic choice — its bitter acidity cuts right through the sweetness — but don't let that stop you from branching out. Try it with a creamy pumpkin spice latte for peak autumnal coziness, or even a dirty chai. Alternatively, if you're feeling adventurous — and happen to be over the legal drinking age — enjoy it with an Irish coffee (just make sure to use a strong brew).
Avoiding caffeine? First of all, we love that for you and your cortisol levels. Second of all, you've still got plenty of options. For something simple and nostalgic, warm milk is sure to hit the spot. However, if you want to go rogue, no one's stopping you from ditching the whole "warm beverage" rule and slurping up a chocolate milkshake instead. Live your truth.
Best of all, Tim Tams come in a wide variety of flavors, many of which are available online. Feeling minty? Pair the Dark Mint with a mocha for a grasshopper-inspired treat. If you're in it for the gooey vibes, try the Chewy Caramel with a breve coffee or a latte — basically a hug in dessert form. Don't be afraid to experiment and enjoy!