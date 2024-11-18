How Strong Your Brew Has To Be For The Ultimate Irish Coffee
For those nights when you want to warm up and stay awake at the same time, Irish coffee is the drink you want to be sipping on. While you might assume that any cup of coffee can quickly get an Irish makeover with a shot and a stir, the best Irish coffee actually requires a few extra steps and some top-quality ingredients — including an extra-strong brew. To dive into the art of Irish coffee, Food Republic spoke to Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier and cicerone. Cusack is also the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a restaurant in Houston, Texas, specializing in pizza and cocktails. When asked which type of brew to use to make the ultimate Irish coffee, Cusack confirmed, "You can — and should — use espresso shots."
As the name suggests, Irish coffee is traditionally made with Irish whiskey. The spirit's subtly sweet notes of vanilla, fruit, and oak pair well with coffee, taking your cup o' Joe up a notch or two. For the strongest and best-tasting Irish coffee, Cusack recommends prepping your espresso Americano-style with a touch of hot water, then adding your whiskey and sweeteners of choice. If espresso shots aren't your thing, the expert shared that you can also bring out your French press to make this tasty cocktail.
Follow this expert-approved ratio for extra strong Irish coffee
When combining powerful flavors like coffee and alcohol, the key to a tasty drink is proper balance. After selecting the type of coffee your Irish whiskey deserves, the next step is to find the correct ratios. Chris Cusack told Food Republic that he prefers an extra-strong Irish coffee, with the flavors of espresso and whiskey fully present. The expert shared, "My preferred method would be: two shots of espresso, two ounces of Irish whiskey, four ounces of hot water, a half ounce of turbinado syrup, and fresh whipped cream on top."
With equal shots of espresso and whiskey, you're in for a rather intense flavor experience. Cusack adds, "If the stronger coffee comes off as overwhelming, I'd suggest increasing the turbinado syrup or the whipped cream." You can also balance out the strength of your Irish coffee with various ingredients like maple syrup or cinnamon. Not only will these expert-approved toppings take your Irish coffee to the next level, but they may also help mellow the strong flavors of coffee and whiskey — especially for those who prefer something more subtle and sweet.