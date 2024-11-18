How Strong Your Brew Has To Be For The Ultimate Irish Coffee

For those nights when you want to warm up and stay awake at the same time, Irish coffee is the drink you want to be sipping on. While you might assume that any cup of coffee can quickly get an Irish makeover with a shot and a stir, the best Irish coffee actually requires a few extra steps and some top-quality ingredients — including an extra-strong brew. To dive into the art of Irish coffee, Food Republic spoke to Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier and cicerone. Cusack is also the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a restaurant in Houston, Texas, specializing in pizza and cocktails. When asked which type of brew to use to make the ultimate Irish coffee, Cusack confirmed, "You can — and should — use espresso shots."

As the name suggests, Irish coffee is traditionally made with Irish whiskey. The spirit's subtly sweet notes of vanilla, fruit, and oak pair well with coffee, taking your cup o' Joe up a notch or two. For the strongest and best-tasting Irish coffee, Cusack recommends prepping your espresso Americano-style with a touch of hot water, then adding your whiskey and sweeteners of choice. If espresso shots aren't your thing, the expert shared that you can also bring out your French press to make this tasty cocktail.