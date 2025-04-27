The Heat Rule You Should Follow When Cooking With Coconut Oil

If you cook with coconut oil, you'll know it can impart a rich, slightly sweet and nutty flavor to whatever you're making. But you also might notice that one jar of the stuff smokes more easily on a hot skillet than another. What gives? It's likely the type of coconut oil you're using. There are two main kinds: refined and unrefined. And it might not seem like there's a huge difference between them, but there is when it comes to cooking.

You see, refined coconut oil has a higher smoke point of between 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it great for medium to high heat applications, like this easy sesame bok choy stir-fry recipe. On the other hand, unrefined coconut oil has a lower smoke point, of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you tried to stir-fry with the unrefined kind, you would likely run into one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking with oil – that is, using too high a heat for the wrong kind of oil. But unrefined coconut oil is terrific for baking with, and it can even be used as a substitute for butter to make baked goods vegan.