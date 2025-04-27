How Whiskey May Be Ruining The Flavor Of Your Steak

Whiskey has earned its place in the kitchen as a versatile and flavorful addition to virtually any course. When it comes to steak, the spirit can enhance the beef's natural umami flavors, but you do have to be careful as it can easily overpower the meat.

Some cuts of steak, like the famous rib-eye, are fatty and full of flavor – while others, like the equally-popular filet mignon, are known for their more delicate taste. When cooking less flavorful cuts, whiskey may not be ideal. Often, whiskey is used in steak marinades as it provides a deep, rich flavor, while tenderizing the meat at the same time.

While it's always delicious, it has the potential to steal the limelight from the meat itself. If you want to keep the innate beefiness front and center, it's best to reserve whiskey for more flavorful cuts.

The same advice applies to pairing whiskey as a drink with steak. American single malt bourbon is the best choice for a variety of meat cuts and barbecues. The success is in the smoothness, as richer whiskey varieties are limited to equally-intense and fatty steaks. By pairing single malt whiskey with leaner cuts of meat, you can enjoy all the benefits of a bourbon-infused barbecue.