The Best Whiskey To Pair With Barbecue

American single malt whiskey is inspired by a very popular style from Scotland: single malt Scotch whisky. Just like its Scottish counterpart, U.S.-made single malts are fermented using a base of 100% malted barley, and matured in oak casks. To earn the "single malt" distinction, the whiskey must be produced at just one distillery, not made of a blend of spirits from different producers. "The types of malted barley used in the mashbill, the way it's distilled, and how it's aged vary from distillery to distillery," says Robyn Smith. "This leads to a big diversity of flavors."

All of these choices, as well as various environmental factors, allow each maker to put their own distinct stamp on the taste of the spirit. "You can find everything from sweet to smoky to oaky to grainy and everywhere in between," Smith says. This stands in contrast to bourbon, a very specific product that follows even stricter rules about how it's produced, making it different from other whiskeys.

The single malt category definitely gives you more freedom when dreaming up pairings for barbecue, but if you're feeling overwhelmed, Robyn Smith suggests a like-with-like approach: "Choose a whiskey that's from the same region as that barbecue style." She gave us plenty of examples of her own preferred pairings.