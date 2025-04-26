The 'Hot Texas Wiener' Dog Isn't From The Lone Star State, But Its Bold Flavors Make It A True Regional Classic
Texas has many iconic foods it has been responsible for in its 180 years of existence. That includes Texas chili — which purists claim should be served bean-free — sopaipillas, their answer to New Orleans' beignets, and many other iconic dishes. One food item it doesn't include, strangely enough, is the historic hot Texas wieners. So, where do they come from and why are they called that?
It turns out this relative of a chili dog hails from much further north, from the state of New Jersey, and rather than having a Tex-Mex origin, actually owes its roots to Greek cuisine. The story goes that it was invented in 1924 by a Greek man named John Petrellis who owned a hot dog counter in Paterson, New Jersey. Petrellis, after running through different potential ways to kick things up a notch, decided to top the dog with a version of Greek spaghetti sauce, otherwise known as makaronia me kima.
The original hot dog stand was located in the Paterson Hotel, and when that burned down, Petrellis moved across the street and opened a new, stand-alone institution. He gave it the name The Original Hot Texas Wiener. Thus a legend was born, as well as a New Jersey culinary icon to rival the state's take on poutine known as disco fries and the Trenton tomato pie.
Where to find the ultimate hot Texas wiener
John Petrellis might not have realized it at the time, but when he created The Original Hot Texas Wiener he was creating a revolution in the Garden State culinary world. While the original restaurant is gone, its legacy remains in the myriad restaurants that have sprung up in its image. Looking to try one? The Hot Grill, in Clifton, New Jersey, has been operating for 63 years and is viewed by many as the reigning king of the Texas wiener. Johnny & Hanges and The Goffle Grill also hold spots in many New Jersey hot Texas wiener aficionados' hearts.
Can't get out to a restaurant to try one? The formula for a hot Texas wiener is simple. It starts with a hot dog deep-fried in vegetable oil. To get it "all the way," which is really the only way to get it, spicy mustard and chopped onions are added, and finally the dog sauce. What makes the sauce so special is the spices. While every place has its own recipe, the Greek spaghetti sauce that serves as inspiration typically includes celery, cinnamon, and cloves, simmered for up to three hours for maximum flavor absorption. All these disparate parts combine to make an explosion of flavor, texture, and meaty goodness that is sure to bring diners back the next time they're in town.