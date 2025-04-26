The 'Hot Texas Wiener' Dog Isn't From The Lone Star State, But Its Bold Flavors Make It A True Regional Classic

Texas has many iconic foods it has been responsible for in its 180 years of existence. That includes Texas chili — which purists claim should be served bean-free — sopaipillas, their answer to New Orleans' beignets, and many other iconic dishes. One food item it doesn't include, strangely enough, is the historic hot Texas wieners. So, where do they come from and why are they called that?

It turns out this relative of a chili dog hails from much further north, from the state of New Jersey, and rather than having a Tex-Mex origin, actually owes its roots to Greek cuisine. The story goes that it was invented in 1924 by a Greek man named John Petrellis who owned a hot dog counter in Paterson, New Jersey. Petrellis, after running through different potential ways to kick things up a notch, decided to top the dog with a version of Greek spaghetti sauce, otherwise known as makaronia me kima.

The original hot dog stand was located in the Paterson Hotel, and when that burned down, Petrellis moved across the street and opened a new, stand-alone institution. He gave it the name The Original Hot Texas Wiener. Thus a legend was born, as well as a New Jersey culinary icon to rival the state's take on poutine known as disco fries and the Trenton tomato pie.