Leftover Dumpling Filling Is Your Key For Bulking Up Noodle Dishes
Making dumplings at home is a fun, tasty experience for the whole family or friend group. The best part is, of course, getting to fill up on a variety of potstickers — but what happens when the dumpling party is over and you find you have more filling than wrappers? Well, then it's time to bust out the noodles and create something new.
Let's start with the dumpling filling. There are many variations to choose from, depending on preference and dietary needs, but a simple dumpling recipe that can be made without a steamer calls for ground pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and cooking wine to start. Napa cabbage, chives, and shiitake mushrooms are popular additions that complement any noodle dish you use the leftovers for.
The simplest way to repurpose your dumpling filling is to make a stir-fry. All you need in addition to the dumpling filling are egg noodles and some veggies like carrots, scallions, and peppers, along with soy sauce and oyster sauce. Throw them in a pan to get a nice sear and enjoy your recycled, new-look meal. This will give you a dish approximating chow mein, which — unlike lo mein — allows the chef a near-infinite amount of room for experimentation. Remove the ingredients from the heat and stir-fry a head of bok choy in soy sauce and sesame oil for two minutes to add some crunchy greens.
Going beyond the stir-fry
Once you've tried the stir-fry, you'll realize that the possibilities for this noodle-filling pairing are nearly endless. Some of these dishes are perfect for staying at home on a cold night, and some are ideal for having maximum flavor while out and about for the day.
For a delicious soup that comes together quickly, try adding an egg, a little flour, and possibly some crumbled tofu to the dumpling filling to turn it into meatballs. Use broth, green onions, and mushrooms to create a base for the soup, then throw the noodles and meatballs in and cook until the noodles are tender and the meatballs float. Add a dash of soy sauce if the soup needs a little more flavor.
Cold dishes are also good vehicles for this combination. Yunnan noodles are just one of a number of exciting cold noodle dishes, combining hot pork and aromatics with cold noodles in a spiced soy sauce that is perfect for a summer picnic or a packed lunch. And speaking of packed lunch: Try building instant noodle jars for tasty meals on the go. Combine dumpling filling with instant noodles and veggies like julienned zucchini or carrots, purple cabbage, and bean sprouts, and make sure to include ingredients like miso paste, soy sauce, or fish sauce that will create a flavorful broth when water is added in.