Leftover Dumpling Filling Is Your Key For Bulking Up Noodle Dishes

Making dumplings at home is a fun, tasty experience for the whole family or friend group. The best part is, of course, getting to fill up on a variety of potstickers — but what happens when the dumpling party is over and you find you have more filling than wrappers? Well, then it's time to bust out the noodles and create something new.

Let's start with the dumpling filling. There are many variations to choose from, depending on preference and dietary needs, but a simple dumpling recipe that can be made without a steamer calls for ground pork, ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and cooking wine to start. Napa cabbage, chives, and shiitake mushrooms are popular additions that complement any noodle dish you use the leftovers for.

The simplest way to repurpose your dumpling filling is to make a stir-fry. All you need in addition to the dumpling filling are egg noodles and some veggies like carrots, scallions, and peppers, along with soy sauce and oyster sauce. Throw them in a pan to get a nice sear and enjoy your recycled, new-look meal. This will give you a dish approximating chow mein, which — unlike lo mein — allows the chef a near-infinite amount of room for experimentation. Remove the ingredients from the heat and stir-fry a head of bok choy in soy sauce and sesame oil for two minutes to add some crunchy greens.