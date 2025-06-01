We Can Thank This Historic Fast Food Joint For Inventing The Drive-Thru

When you think of fast food joints, you likely have McDonald's, Burger King, or White Castle come to mind. And even though White Castle (not McDonald's) gets credit for starting the fast-food chain concept back in 1921, one establishment off of Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri was the first to introduce customers to the concept of a drive-thru.

Red's Giant Hamburg, established in 1947 by Sheldon "Red" Chaney, is credited as the first true drive-thru restaurant in America. While the original Red's Giant Hamburg closed nearly 50 years after opening, David Campbell and Greg Iott brought Red's Giant Hamburg back in 2019 with the nod of approval by Chaney's wife, Julia.

The new Red's, which is also in Springfield, recaptures the Americana spirit of the original. Campbell and Iott wanted to preserve this Route 66 icon to keep the history going. The new location features a familiar, small-ish sign and the same type of drive-thru window that started it all. The now-famous sign is what gave the place its unusual name. The original sign was a tad too tall, threatening to get in the way of power lines. Instead of trying to change the sign completely, Chaney decided to use "Hamburg" instead of "Hamburger," which became an interesting feature of Red's. It made the restaurant instantly recognizable for people getting their kicks on Route 66.