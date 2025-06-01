We Can Thank This Historic Fast Food Joint For Inventing The Drive-Thru
When you think of fast food joints, you likely have McDonald's, Burger King, or White Castle come to mind. And even though White Castle (not McDonald's) gets credit for starting the fast-food chain concept back in 1921, one establishment off of Route 66 in Springfield, Missouri was the first to introduce customers to the concept of a drive-thru.
Red's Giant Hamburg, established in 1947 by Sheldon "Red" Chaney, is credited as the first true drive-thru restaurant in America. While the original Red's Giant Hamburg closed nearly 50 years after opening, David Campbell and Greg Iott brought Red's Giant Hamburg back in 2019 with the nod of approval by Chaney's wife, Julia.
The new Red's, which is also in Springfield, recaptures the Americana spirit of the original. Campbell and Iott wanted to preserve this Route 66 icon to keep the history going. The new location features a familiar, small-ish sign and the same type of drive-thru window that started it all. The now-famous sign is what gave the place its unusual name. The original sign was a tad too tall, threatening to get in the way of power lines. Instead of trying to change the sign completely, Chaney decided to use "Hamburg" instead of "Hamburger," which became an interesting feature of Red's. It made the restaurant instantly recognizable for people getting their kicks on Route 66.
How Red's Giant Hamburg came to fruition
Chaney wanted to be involved in Americana culture and get into the quick-service industry. He knew that families were taking more road trips, especially down the popular Route 66, and needed ways to not have a formal meal, but rather a fast alternative. A year after opening, Chaney inserted a window into the white and black building, in front of which was planted a 1955 Buick, where customers could order and receive their food without ever leaving their car.
It was a way to help customers on the go and a response to the country's booming auto industry. The drive-thru is now a staple of modern dining, though some fast food chains are better than others. It was a part of Chaney's vision to not focus just on fast service, but also to create a memorable experience for guests.
While Red's Giant Hamburg didn't directly inspire the creation of any of the big restaurants we see today (unlike the fast food chain that was inspired by Steak 'N Shake), Red's innovation of the drive-thru window changed how fast food joints operated forever. To keep up with modern times, the new Red's has included specials like happy hour and other promotions for customers to enjoy. In keeping with its history, the new Red's still offers American comfort food with burgers, pork, fish, french fries, shakes, and homemade root beer.