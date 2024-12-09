Does French Onion Soup Contain Alcohol?

French onion soup is a quintessential dish — a powerhouse of flavor and texture that is surprisingly amenable to personalization. You can replace the broth with beef consommé, as Alton Brown does, to add a deeper, beefier flavor to your soup. You can also swap out your French onion soup's Gruyére or mix it with mozzarella or provolone for the ultimate gooey cheese topping. You can also decide whether or not the dish should include alcohol.

If you weren't aware, a classic, simple French onion soup typically contains alcohol, especially when served at a restaurant. The booze is added after the onions are well-caramelized, helping to deglaze the pan and imparting flavor to the stock added later.

For a tried-and-true method, cook the onions with butter and aromatics over medium heat for about 30 minutes until fully caramelized. Then, add your alcohol and broth, bring the mixture to a boil, lower the heat, and let it simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. Skim off any foam, and prepare the oven for the final cheese-melting stage. Most of the alcohol will have burned off by this point, though it's important to note that alcohol never fully cooks out of food.