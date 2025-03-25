One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Cakes Was A Rich, Buttery Classic

Most everything about the King of Rock 'n' Roll has been well documented, both during his lifetime and since his death. His culinary leanings are no exception. Elvis Presley was noted for some unusual food favorites, like his preferred sandwich, which featured peanut butter, banana, and bacon. He favored Gatorade as 'the King of Drinks,' and he liked to top his pizza with the unique addition of barbecued pulled pork, rather than something more conventional like pepperoni. When it came to sweets, Elvis was true to his roots with some good, old-fashioned, Southern preferences. One of his favorite desserts was a rich, buttery pound cake made by a longtime family friend, Janelle McComb.

McComb was acquainted with the Presleys from the time Elvis was an infant, and she went on to become executive director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation after the King's passing. McComb became a sort of surrogate mother to Presley after his own mother died. During his life, Elvis customarily received two of the homemade pound cakes from her at Christmastime. She began the tradition of delivering the treats to Graceland after noting how fond Elvis was of the cake. McComb reportedly made the dessert for Elvis on other special occasions, too.

The King's favorite pound cake is by no means a light dessert. Among its ingredients, the recipe (per SAVEUR magazine) calls for a half-pound of butter, 3 cups of sugar, seven eggs, and 1 cup of heavy cream. The recipe has been hailed as possibly the very best pound cake ever. With so many rich elements, it's no wonder folks can't help falling in love.