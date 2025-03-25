One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Cakes Was A Rich, Buttery Classic
Most everything about the King of Rock 'n' Roll has been well documented, both during his lifetime and since his death. His culinary leanings are no exception. Elvis Presley was noted for some unusual food favorites, like his preferred sandwich, which featured peanut butter, banana, and bacon. He favored Gatorade as 'the King of Drinks,' and he liked to top his pizza with the unique addition of barbecued pulled pork, rather than something more conventional like pepperoni. When it came to sweets, Elvis was true to his roots with some good, old-fashioned, Southern preferences. One of his favorite desserts was a rich, buttery pound cake made by a longtime family friend, Janelle McComb.
McComb was acquainted with the Presleys from the time Elvis was an infant, and she went on to become executive director of the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation after the King's passing. McComb became a sort of surrogate mother to Presley after his own mother died. During his life, Elvis customarily received two of the homemade pound cakes from her at Christmastime. She began the tradition of delivering the treats to Graceland after noting how fond Elvis was of the cake. McComb reportedly made the dessert for Elvis on other special occasions, too.
The King's favorite pound cake is by no means a light dessert. Among its ingredients, the recipe (per SAVEUR magazine) calls for a half-pound of butter, 3 cups of sugar, seven eggs, and 1 cup of heavy cream. The recipe has been hailed as possibly the very best pound cake ever. With so many rich elements, it's no wonder folks can't help falling in love.
What makes Elvis Presley's favorite pound cake so good
One of the secrets to Elvis Presley's favorite pound cake is the use of cake flour, double sifted (some publications of Janelle McComb's recipe instruct sifting the flour three times). The cake flour is crucial for giving the dessert its light texture and fine, tender crumb. Cake flour has a lower protein content and is finer than all-purpose flour, making it better-suited for delicate baked goods like cakes. For the recipe favored by Elvis, it is a must.
Another unique aspect of the recipe is a directive to place the cake in a cold oven, not a preheated appliance. From there, the oven is heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, with the dessert inside for the preheating process. For pound cake specifically, starting from a cold oven yields a baked good with a splendidly fluffy texture. It also results in a superior external crust that is thick and boasts crunch and caramelization. Giving the dessert extra cooking time at a lower temp produces a light, moist goodie that is surrounded by the protective coating of that crunchy crust.
Elvis' penchant for old-fashioned food is one thing that has given fans a feeling of kinship with the King over the years. The cold-oven pound cake approach is a very old Southern technique, and the recipe made for the rock icon by his lifelong friend is about as traditional as it gets. Many Elvis fans bake the cake as a sort of ritual tribute to the King, honoring his legacy.