What Happens If You Eat Canned Meat Without Cooking It?

Canned goods are known for how well they store for long periods, and how simple they are to prepare. In fact, many canned goods are ready to eat the second you open the lid, including canned meat. Yes, you read that correctly: You don't actually have to heat up canned meat for it to be safe to eat — though you may want to, depending on what your recipe calls for.

While it might make sense that you can eat canned fruits and vegetables right out of the tin, eating meat the same way may feel just wrong. But canned meats actually get fully cooked as part of the canning process — the cans are sterilized and exposed to high heat, which kills any harmful bacteria that might be present. Being airtight prevents outside contamination, but you should always be careful if your can has a dent in it. If it's big enough, it may have broken that airtight seal — especially if it has a sharp point, as this means the can has definitely been breached.

The bottom line is, nothing bad will happen if you eat meat straight from the can without heating it up first. In fact, canned fish like tuna and sardines are some of the best foods you can eat straight from the can without high-maintenance prep. Just note that once you've opened a can of meat, you should store any unused food in the refrigerator, and it should be used within a few days.