Can You Eat Food From Dented Canned Goods?

It's taco night, and you're scouring through your pantry for that can of black beans that you bought just last week for the occasion. But what's that you see — a big, fat dent on the can? There go those dinner plans, you think! Except — don't throw it away just yet, for not all may not be lost.

Dented cans are generally considered a huge no-no due to the fear of contamination. After all, dents, cuts, and nicks can expose the food inside the container to dangerous bacteria and toxins, including clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism — a neurotoxin that causes paralysis and possibly death (via USDA). However, the consequences aren't always as grave. Sure, there are times when you should throw away the can, but there are also instances where you can safely eat the food inside. It all largely depends on the size of the dent and where on the can it is placed.

According to the USDA, if the dent is relatively small, and there is no other damage to the can, it's perfectly fine to eat the food inside. On the flip side, if the dent is deep enough for you to lay a finger in it, it's best to trash the can entirely. Such dents usually have sharp points that can compromise the integrity of the metal container, exposing the food inside to harmful contaminants. So observe the can closely: If the dent is small and without any pointy edges, you're likely good to use it.