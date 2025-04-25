The Secret To Moist Chocolate Cake Is Truly Unconventional (And Sour)

From using mild ingredients like ricotta to adding a splash of vinegar to the batter, there are more than a few tricks out there for baking up the most moist cake. However, in an exclusive interview with Food Republic, Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes shared one completely unconventional tip for making moist cake: incorporate sauerkraut.

"It's one of those old-school tricks that surprises people, but works beautifully," D'Aniello said. "The chopped sauerkraut disappears into the batter, adding moisture and a gentle tang that actually enhances the flavor of the chocolate — similar to using buttermilk or sour cream. It doesn't taste like sauerkraut at all."

Using vegetables in sweets isn't new, of course — zucchini bread and carrot cake are two popular baked goods that benefit from the moisture of veggies. Zucchini clocks in at about 95% water while carrots are made up of about 87% water. Cabbage, the base of sauerkraut, leans close to zucchini in terms of water content, at 93%, making it an ideal addition to boost moisture in cake.