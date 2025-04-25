The Sweetest Way To Cook Overripe Plantains

While bananas and plantains have their differences, one thing remains the same: as they ripen they both turn from green to yellow (and eventually brown and black) and become sweeter. You may already know that overripe bananas are the key to incredibly moist banana bread, but what's the best way to use overripe plantains? Food Republic got the answer from Hector Santiago of El Super Pan in Atlanta.

"If the plantains are fully ripened, I recommend deep frying them," he said. "If they're ripe but firm, slicing and deep or pan frying is best. Also, you can always bake them." Frying the plantains brings out their sweetness from the sugars that develop while ripening. To do it, Santiago recommends using soy, canola oil, or clarified butter at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once fried, Santiago recommends seasoning them with sweeter spices like cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg for the ultimate sweet plantain dish. You can also use ginger, lemongrass, coconut, and chiles, or even pair them with a minty, citrusy sauce. For a fun twist, Santiago suggests mashing the fried plantains (also called maduros) and seasoning them with some chipotle and lime or orange zest.