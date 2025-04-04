What Exactly Is Northern Fried Chicken, And What Makes It Different Than Southern?

Fried chicken is traditionally known to be a southern staple. However, it's also known that fried chicken isn't exclusive to the South. In fact, there are unique spins on fried chicken across the globe that are worth traveling for. So, it shouldn't shock anyone to learn that the northern United States has its take on fried chicken. Food Republic linked up with Matt Ensero, co-founder and brand president of Wing It On!, a fast-food chicken chain with multiple locations across the East Coast, to tap into his extensive experience for some insight on how the two cooking styles are distinguished from each other.

On a surface level, both styles have a similar approach — the chef starts by prepping the chicken in something flavorful, this coating helps adhere the preferred breading to the chicken, and then it is fried. The northern style is distinct in its flavor profile and the ingredients used within those steps, Ensero explains. "Differences include the use of Matzo meal instead of seasoned flour/cornmeal," he says, "a simple salt brine vs. the traditional buttermilk marinade of southern fried chicken." The resulting chicken "features a lighter, crispier crust when compared to the traditional batter and breading of southern fried chicken."