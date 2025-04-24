The Important Step You Can't Skip When Cooling Your Cake

Baking a cake is a precise science, from the measuring and mixing of the ingredients (if the recipe says sift, you better sift, according to Duff Goldman), to the timing of when it goes into the oven and when it comes out. There's really no winging it, unless you're a baking pro, which is why — if you're an amateur like the rest of us — it is so important to follow the advice of experts, like Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring. She spoke with Food Republic and shared an important, and perhaps surprising, step concerning cooling your cake that we hadn't even considered: not leaving it in the pan for too long after baking. "'Removing a cake from its pan too late can undo all the good work you did during baking," she told us.

Hunn continued, "If you let it cool completely in the pan, steam has nowhere to escape, and that moisture gets trapped between the cake and the sides of the pan." And what does that mean for your painstakingly created baked sweet? "That's when you end up with soggy edges, stuck bottoms, or worse, crumbling and tearing as the cake clings on for dear life," she warned.