The Burger Chain That's Taking A Page From Red Lobster's Playbook With A New Bottomless Deal

Burger lovers, it is officially your time to shine. Pulling inspiration from Red Lobster's "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" promotion — which the seafood chain unfortunately had to raise the price on — Red Robin is getting into the "all-you-can-eat" sphere with its new Bottomless Burger Pass, in celebration of National Burger Month. For just $20, fans can purchase their pass on Red Robin's website starting April 17 at 9:00 a.m., then wait eagerly beside the mailbox; Red Robin will actually send you a physical, black and gold, wallet-sized card to use.

Purchasers can present the pass every single day of the month of May if they want, and receive a free burger and a Bottomless side (which includes all manner of fries, Caesar salad, or even broccoli). Guests can choose from any of the over 20 options on the Red Robin menu. This includes a new entry as of April 28, the Backyard BBQ Pork Burger, which features a beef patty topped with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, pickles, and crispy onion straws, plus BBQ sauce and mayo.

Like all good things, however, there are a few rules: According to the company's press release, the Bottomless Burger Pass has a $22 limit per day, with a total value of $682 if you eat at Red Robin every day. Customers must be dine-in to take advantage of the deal, and the pass will no longer be accepted after May 31, 2025. This perk is also limited to one per passholder, so families or large groups who all want to enjoy this bottomless deal will have to purchase multiple cards.