What's The Cheapest And Most Expensive Steakhouse At Walt Disney World?
Walt Disney World is known as the "most magical place on earth" for a reason, and it's not just because of the rides and beloved characters. A big part of Disney World's charm comes from the effort put into the various themes throughout the park. A key player in all this is, of course, the food. From quick service snack stands to elegant confectionaries, all the way to the first Michelin star restaurant ever awarded to a theme park, Disney World has food choices suitable for any budget. There are even multiple steakhouses to choose from.
Finding steak at Walt Disney World is fairly easy, but finding an authentic yet affordable steakhouse is a bit more difficult. Fortunately, there are a variety of options that span across the parks and on-site hotels — and no, you don't have to stay at a hotel to dine at the restaurant. On the cheaper end, you have restaurants like Steakhouse 71 and EPCOT's Le Cellier Steakhouse. Then, on the high end, guests can enjoy STK Steakhouse, Shula's Steakhouse, and the Yachtsman Steakhouse. Each restaurant offers a high-quality culinary sit-down experience, each with its own flare depending on its theme and location within Walt Disney World. Note that advanced dining reservations are recommended, given the popularity of these restaurants, especially those that are on the affordable side. But a bit of pre-planning is worth avoiding the worst food at Disney World (according to TikTok) and enjoying a juicy steak dinner with loved ones instead.
Most affordable: Steakhouse 71
Let it be known that the market price of steak is never truly cheap, but Steakhouse 71 is the most inexpensive steakhouse on Disney property. Located in Disney's Contemporary Resort, just a short monorail ride away from The Magic Kingdom, this restaurant literally serves steak all day. Guests can order Walt's Prime Rib Hash for breakfast for just $18 dollars, enjoy steak frites at lunch for $28 dollars, and dine on a number of dinner cuts ranging from $32 to $42 dollars. Ranked highly among food bloggers, Disney fans keep Steakhouse 71 on their list of restaurants for casual diners and steak lovers alike.
Steakhouse 71 is also beloved for its 1970s decor and menu that features hearty sides and intriguing sauces. Each steak dinner includes one sauce and one side in the price — enhancing your meal's affordability — so guests can choose from classics like mac and cheese and seasonal vegetables. You can also try a flight of all five available sauces for an additional $6 dollars and do a tasting of your own. As advised by the Walt Disney World website, guests can and should make reservations to secure a table at this restaurant. But, thanks to dining changes in recent years, booking Disney restaurant reservations just got a lot easier, so no need to panic. Simply relax and enjoy a high-quality meal that doesn't break the bank.
Most expensive: Shula's Steakhouse
For Disney visitors eager for a good steak and who are willing to drop a little more cash, Shula's Steakhouse may be your place. Nestled in Disney's Dolphin Hotel near EPCOT, Shula's is a Florida football fan's paradise, as the restaurant is dedicated to the Miami Dolphins' "Perfect Season" in 1972 and their former head coach, Don Shula. Only open for dinner, the menu features seafood entrees, soups and salads, and plenty of steak hot off the grill. Most cuts are priced around $70 dollars, with the exception of the $160 dollar, 42-ounce prime tomahawk — one of the best cuts of steak you could have.
This high-profile restaurant is certainly pricier, requiring that guests pay extra for any sauces and all sides. But, a good hollandaise sauce and some jumbo scallops could indeed be worth the extra $8 and $16 dollars, respectively. Disney food bloggers also say Shula's has a bit of a "clubbier" atmosphere, which may lend itself better to formal occasions as opposed to dining at a more family-oriented restaurant. It's truly a matter of taste, preference, and what you are willing to spend — but one thing is for certain: Walt Disney World has a steakhouse for everyone, and they're a great option for those looking for a classically hearty meal after a long day at the parks.