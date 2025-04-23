What's The Cheapest And Most Expensive Steakhouse At Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World is known as the "most magical place on earth" for a reason, and it's not just because of the rides and beloved characters. A big part of Disney World's charm comes from the effort put into the various themes throughout the park. A key player in all this is, of course, the food. From quick service snack stands to elegant confectionaries, all the way to the first Michelin star restaurant ever awarded to a theme park, Disney World has food choices suitable for any budget. There are even multiple steakhouses to choose from.

Finding steak at Walt Disney World is fairly easy, but finding an authentic yet affordable steakhouse is a bit more difficult. Fortunately, there are a variety of options that span across the parks and on-site hotels — and no, you don't have to stay at a hotel to dine at the restaurant. On the cheaper end, you have restaurants like Steakhouse 71 and EPCOT's Le Cellier Steakhouse. Then, on the high end, guests can enjoy STK Steakhouse, Shula's Steakhouse, and the Yachtsman Steakhouse. Each restaurant offers a high-quality culinary sit-down experience, each with its own flare depending on its theme and location within Walt Disney World. Note that advanced dining reservations are recommended, given the popularity of these restaurants, especially those that are on the affordable side. But a bit of pre-planning is worth avoiding the worst food at Disney World (according to TikTok) and enjoying a juicy steak dinner with loved ones instead.