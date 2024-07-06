What Makes Brazilian Hot Dogs Taste Different?

Enjoying a hot dog is a universal experience, with most countries having a regional version of the hot dog featuring local toppings and cooking techniques. Brazil is no exception, with its special variety being known as cachorro quente, which is Portuguese for hot dog.

Although the origins of Brazilian hot dogs are hazy at best, they are regularly credited to American cultural influence during the 20th century. The popular story is that they originated in the city of São Paulo, an area rich in immigrants, where they quickly became a staple among the street food vendors. Today, you'll find Brazilian hot dogs everywhere, from birthdays and block parties to major holiday celebrations for Carnival or New Year's Eve. They're also a popular late-night bite, with many bar districts featuring carts that serve cachorro quente into the wee morning hours.

What makes the Brazilian version so different from the American classic? Cachorro quente features a hot dog cooked in tomato sauce (sometimes with ground beef), then piled with a world of flavorful ingredients. The most consistently served are crunchy potato sticks (​​batata palha), shredded parmesan cheese, and the trio of mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup. But depending on the region you're in, there are many more options. Choices include mashed potatoes, corn, peas, tomato vinaigrette, pico de gallo, shredded carrots, and more. If you're hungry enough to try it all, order your Brazilian hot dog "completo-style" for all the toppings.