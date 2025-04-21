What Is The Best Wine To Use For Poached Pears?

Whether as a snack, dessert, or salad topping, poached pears are a versatile ingredient that are always great to keep on hand. However, to capture the perfect balance of flavors, you have to pick the right wine. We spoke to chef Michael White ahead of the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival to learn more about the best bottles for the best results.

His advice is as simple as it is important: "Pinot noir and sangiovese all work." While both varieties have great amounts of terroir — or the ability to take on different flavors depending on where they're grown — they always have one thing in common: high acidity. Given that a pear has about 17.4 grams of sugar, and you may be using sugar in your poaching liquid, you need something to balance out that sweetness. Why not check two boxes at once with the right wine, giving your fruit complexity while preventing it from becoming overly sweet?

Now, much like sangiovese, pinot noir is more expensive than most wines, so if you're making this dish on a budget, you may want to opt for a Gamay or even pinot grigio if you're willing to swap to a white wine. Remember that you should never spend more than $10 for cooking wine, so don't feel like you need to pick anything too high-quality. Regardless of your choice, poached pears should always be prepared with spices, herbs, and juices that complement both the wine and the pear.