Peeling pears before poaching is pretty standard practice, and not without good reason. For one, no skin allows the fruit to absorb flavors more efficiently. Without the skin acting as a barrier, the poaching liquid infuses directly into the flesh, creating a more evenly flavored result. Whether you're letting your pears simmer in spiced wine, simple syrup, or honeyed tea, every bite will better carry the full depth of the chosen flavors without skin standing in the way. To find out more about poaching pears, Food Republic spoke to Adriano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier.

Another thing to take into account is peeling affects texture. Zumbo explained, "Peeling can lead to a slightly softer texture and faster cooking." Without the skin, pears can soften into a delicate and melt-in-your-mouth consistency. This is especially important for recipes that call for a smooth final result, as poached pears served with mascarpone or crème anglaise, the single-ingredient sauce Ina Garten uses for heavenly desserts.

And, peeled pears tend to take on a more polished, elegant look — a key factor if presentation is a priority. They even take on a beautiful translucency in the poaching liquid, making them perfect for occasions when you're trying to impress.