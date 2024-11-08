Whatever Happened To Sierra Mist?

If you're a semi-regular soda drinker, or just enjoy it as an occasional treat, you may have noticed that one brand has disappeared: Sierra Mist. Launched in 1999, the lemon-lime soda was engineered to compete with Sprite and 7UP, but after 24 years of failing to take a bite out of its rivals, it was discontinued in 2023. Now, a new lemon-lime beverage has taken its place in PepsiCo's stable of soft drinks — and alongside it, a renewed effort to take the crown from the likes of Sprite.

The name's Starry, and it's been aggressively positioning itself as the younger, more hip alternative to Coca-Cola's classic lemon-lime soda. Earlier this year, PepsiCo took out a Super Bowl ad for Starry featuring Ice Spice flanked by a cartoon lemon and lime. When her distraught preppy ex approaches her, the rapper explains she "just needed something more refreshing, more crisp," to which he bursts into a sobbing mess of (we assume) lemon-lime soda. The whole thing is a dig at Sprite, which has closely associated itself with hip-hop culture since the '80s.