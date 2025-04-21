The Literal Worst Gluten-Free Hot Dog Bun We Wouldn't Even Feed To The Birds

It can be a challenging food landscape for gluten-free eaters. Convenient drive-thru snacks like fast-food french fries are often an unsafe choice, and products like gluten-free bread can be really pricey. We GF peeps are thankful that commercial non-gluten options exist — don't get us wrong. But some of the prepackaged foods out there that are "free of gluten" aren't remotely worth their high price tags. One example is the hot dog buns from a certain national brand.

Franz Gluten Free hot dog buns retail at a whopping $9.36 for a package of four if you purchase them directly from the Franz website (they come a little cheaper from supermarkets — usually in the $6 to $7 ballpark). Among the handful of gluten-free hot dog bun brands currently available, and there aren't many, Franz definitely ranks as the worst.

Now, this Food Republic writer needs to preface by saying: I'm a diehard fan of Franz Gluten Free's sliced bread. The company has great GF white bread, multigrain, Hawaiian bread (excellent for French toast!), sourdough, and more. Franz is the only sliced gluten-free bread I buy, in fact. This bread brought peanut butter and jelly sandwiches back into my life — something I'll be forever grateful for. But, in stark contrast, the Franz buns are just downright problematic. They're huge, dense, and way too much for one slim hot dog to hold up to. The texture is honestly a bit like eating a dish sponge. If you're seeking a gluten-free bun for your hot dogs, other options out there are a better buy. To paraphrase Obi-Wan Kenobi: These aren't the buns you're looking for.