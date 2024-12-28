Why Fast Food French Fries Might Not Be A Good Choice For Gluten-Free Diners

Eating out is a definite challenge for gluten-free folks. But certain things are always safe go-tos — innocuous menu items like french fries, for instance, right? After all, they're just potatoes, aren't they? Unfortunately, if you have celiac disease or any other form of gluten intolerance, the only safe course when ordering in a restaurant (unless you're dining in a nongluten specialty establishment) is to read nutrition and allergen info ahead of time and, for extra safety, always ask your server about the gluten content of dishes and alert them that you're gluten-free. Even the last menu item you would ever expect to contain gluten can contain it in abundance, and french fries are no exception.

Many restaurants choose to serve frozen french fries, and these can be covered with coatings that contain wheat or other ingredients with gluten. Unless a fast food restaurant has a separate fryer for nongluten foods, cross-contamination can also occur even when the french fries themselves are gluten-free, as they are cooked in shared fryers where wheat-containing products are also cooked. This is why deep-fried foods are among the items to avoid when ordering in breakfast joints. Some fast food restaurants post a warning that, while they don't contain gluten themselves, their potato products are at risk for contamination in the factories where they're made. The bottom line: It's never safe to assume your restaurant fries are gluten-free.

So, is all lost if you're gluten-free? Are you doomed to a life that is empty of restaurant french fries? Definitely not. It just takes precaution and extra effort to ensure you're choosing the safest options.