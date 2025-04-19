The All-Time Best Soup To Pair With Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a delicious, well-balanced meal on its own, but there's one thing that can really help propel it to the top of the lunch food rankings, and that is a piping hot bowl of soup on the side. Whether you're having your tuna salad straight or in a sandwich, a good soup can fill in any pleasure gaps not fulfilled by the salad. But what kind of soup is best suited to complement a dish like tuna salad?

To find the answer to this pivotal question, Food Republic turned to Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. in Houston, Texas, who was ready and waiting with her answer. "There is an affinity that tomato and tuna have that is just so fulfilling," she said. "A brothy tomato vegetable soup with fennel pairs extremely well with tuna salad. The creaminess of the rich tuna salad against the brothy tomato [flavored] soup with the texture of the vegetables is chef's kiss."

While it might not be the answer you'd expect, it also shouldn't be a surprise — after all, a good tomato-based soup begs to be paired with a sandwich. It's why tomato soup's pairing with grilled cheese is not just steeped in history but still cherished to this day. While a tomato-based vegetable soup might differ on a flavor and texture front from a classic tomato soup, the complex richness of the broth still provides the same comforting feeling when juxtaposed with the cold, creamy, and, at times, crunchy tuna salad.