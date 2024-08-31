You Can Freeze Tuna Salad — But There's A Catch

If you want to prolong your batch of tuna salad, it can last in the freezer for up to two months. That's because the main fishy ingredient, which is typically canned, is already cooked. And cooked foods have a longer period of preservation, including most meats.

However, if your tuna salad has mayonnaise (a main ingredient in most recipes), just know that it won't freeze well. It will have a completely different texture and taste when you go to eat it. When mayo is frozen and thawed, the large ice crystals that formed in the freezer will start to melt, and the emulsification of water, oil, and eggs will separate. And that will leave the condiment — and your salad — a grainy, curdled mess.

Your tuna salad will still be completely safe and edible, but it may not look very appetizing. If you plan to extend your tuna salad's shelf-life by throwing it in the freezer, you may want to consider some ingredient alternatives.