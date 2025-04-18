The Bar-Cart Ingredient That Will Help Keep Your Cake Moist

Moist cake is the key to an enjoyable cake-eating experience. However, achieving that moist, scrumptious crumb isn't always an easy feat. Food Republic reached out to expert Kierin Baldwin, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, to reveal a secret to keeping cakes moist that's sitting on most bar carts. This ingredient — simple syrup, one of the pro tips that help make sure your cakes come out moist every time.

Simple syrup combines two ingredients (water and sugar), resulting in a clear liquid perfect for basting on cakes. Still, Baldwin told Food Republic, "I usually only soak egg foam-based cakes, as they are naturally drier and less flavorful than fat-based cakes. Egg foam cakes also have more structure from the eggs, so they absorb syrup easily without breaking down."

She clarified how she uses the simple syrup by explaining, "I usually use a brush to apply just enough syrup to moisten the cake, but not so much that it becomes sopping wet. Even with an egg foam-based cake, over-soaking can make it heavy to the point that it starts to weep or even break down." The key is lightly pricking the cake post-bake, then using a pastry brush just enough over the cake's layers to provide a subtle moistening effect.