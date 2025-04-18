The Bar-Cart Ingredient That Will Help Keep Your Cake Moist
Moist cake is the key to an enjoyable cake-eating experience. However, achieving that moist, scrumptious crumb isn't always an easy feat. Food Republic reached out to expert Kierin Baldwin, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, to reveal a secret to keeping cakes moist that's sitting on most bar carts. This ingredient — simple syrup, one of the pro tips that help make sure your cakes come out moist every time.
Simple syrup combines two ingredients (water and sugar), resulting in a clear liquid perfect for basting on cakes. Still, Baldwin told Food Republic, "I usually only soak egg foam-based cakes, as they are naturally drier and less flavorful than fat-based cakes. Egg foam cakes also have more structure from the eggs, so they absorb syrup easily without breaking down."
She clarified how she uses the simple syrup by explaining, "I usually use a brush to apply just enough syrup to moisten the cake, but not so much that it becomes sopping wet. Even with an egg foam-based cake, over-soaking can make it heavy to the point that it starts to weep or even break down." The key is lightly pricking the cake post-bake, then using a pastry brush just enough over the cake's layers to provide a subtle moistening effect.
Make a custom cake soak with simple syrup
This soak works well on egg-foam-based cakes (American sponges, chiffons, genoise) it may lead to a soggy mess for fat-based cakes. Kierin Baldwin stated, "Even with an egg foam-based cake, over-soaking can make it heavy to the point that it starts to weep or even break down." With this in mind, she explained, "Fat-based cakes typically contain more sugar and fat (hence the name), which help retain moisture and flavor but also inhibit the cake's structural integrity by making it more tender." This pre-existing tenderness may lessen the cake's need for syrup. However, it's important to note that you're the final judge, so if it seems dry (regardless of type), a simple syrup soak may work wonders — just use a very light hand for fat-based cakes.
Baldwin also shared how simple syrup is entirely customizable. She said that "simple syrup is easy to flavor — either by adding extracts, juices, or purees, or by infusing it with herbs or spices during the cooking process." Think almond extract with a classic sponge for a cherry-floral taste, strawberry puree studded syrup for a fruity, vibrant taste over a sponge cake with fresh berries and mascarpone, or vanilla extract syrup for a sweet classic boost to a citrus sponge. Mixing and matching flavors in the cake and syrup is the perfect way to craft a unique cake that's flavorful and moist.