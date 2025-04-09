Kitchen's Closed: The Florida Burger Chain You'll No Longer See Across The Sunshine State
It's been a rough stretch for restaurants. Celebrity-led fast food chain Wahlburgers is closing a large number of locations in 2025, and popular chains like TGI Fridays and Red Lobster have seen massive restaurant closures, too. One Florida burger chain has officially been added to the list of franchises shuttering its doors.
EVOS Feel Great Food was founded in 1994. The brand's mission was to offer nutritionally dense fast food options in a setting focused on environmental consciousness and sustainability. In early April 2025, the company announced the closing of its three remaining restaurants. "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end," co-founder Michael Jeffers said in a statement released to the media, per Business Observer. The founder expressed no regrets, confirmed that jobs were secured for all its remaining team members, and left thankful for "the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over."
Success in its earlier years had the chain expanding beyond Florida to other Southern states as of the early 2000s. But sales eventually began to decline, locations closed, and growth ground to a halt. EVOS' official social media accounts have remained mum on these final closures, though customers have lamented the news online. "You can't shut down[!]" one follower bemoaned in the comments of the chain's Instagram page. EVOS' social media accounts have had no company activity since February 2025.
A phone call to the St. Petersburg, Florida, location confirmed that the St. Petersburg branch is the last remaining EVOS restaurant in operation, and its last day will be Saturday, April 12. The franchises in Carrollwood and South Tampa, Florida, have already closed for good.
The chain's dream of offering nutritious fast food comes to an end
The EVOS Feel Great Food concept has always centered around making fast food more nutritious. "We decided to create a place where family and friends could enjoy a great tasting All-American meal made with healthier ingredients and cooked without grease," the company's website proclaims.
The chain trademarked the term "Airbaking" to describe its cooking methods, which involved using a special oven to bake the food, rather than deep frying it. Organic ingredients, naturally raised meats, and Fruitshakes made with real fruit and juice populated the brand's menu. Ordinary fast-food fare was given a twist, including burgers made from naturally raised beef that was free of hormones and antibiotics; natural, all-beef hot dogs that were nitrite-free and nitrate-free; and chicken strips and fries that were air-baked. The chain also served up fresh salads, Nutri Bowls, wraps, and soups, with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available, as well — all of which, fans of the chain are surely going to miss.
As of publication time, the company hasn't released any official statements about the decision to close the remaining Florida locations. Online commenters, however, have remarked on poor marketing and branding practices that have held the chain back. Others observed that food quality had noticeably declined at EVOS during their recent visits to the restaurant.