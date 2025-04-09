Kitchen's Closed: The Florida Burger Chain You'll No Longer See Across The Sunshine State

It's been a rough stretch for restaurants. Celebrity-led fast food chain Wahlburgers is closing a large number of locations in 2025, and popular chains like TGI Fridays and Red Lobster have seen massive restaurant closures, too. One Florida burger chain has officially been added to the list of franchises shuttering its doors.

EVOS Feel Great Food was founded in 1994. The brand's mission was to offer nutritionally dense fast food options in a setting focused on environmental consciousness and sustainability. In early April 2025, the company announced the closing of its three remaining restaurants. "We've enjoyed this chapter of our lives immensely, but all good things come to an end," co-founder Michael Jeffers said in a statement released to the media, per Business Observer. The founder expressed no regrets, confirmed that jobs were secured for all its remaining team members, and left thankful for "the opportunity to serve our community, which has rewarded us many times over."

Success in its earlier years had the chain expanding beyond Florida to other Southern states as of the early 2000s. But sales eventually began to decline, locations closed, and growth ground to a halt. EVOS' official social media accounts have remained mum on these final closures, though customers have lamented the news online. "You can't shut down[!]" one follower bemoaned in the comments of the chain's Instagram page. EVOS' social media accounts have had no company activity since February 2025.

A phone call to the St. Petersburg, Florida, location confirmed that the St. Petersburg branch is the last remaining EVOS restaurant in operation, and its last day will be Saturday, April 12. The franchises in Carrollwood and South Tampa, Florida, have already closed for good.