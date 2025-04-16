What Name Brand Is Behind Trader Joe's Hummus?
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's hummus, you may have wondered what company makes them. (And if you weren't aware Trader Joe's doesn't make its own products, more about that ahead.) In the past, Tribe Mediterranean Foods has been linked as the creator of at least one TJ hummus product, and Bakkavor Group plc has also been connected to certain TJ hummuses. But do these companies still make hummus for Trader Joe's?
In the case of Tribe, it appears the answer is no. As of 2015, Tribe was the confirmed maker of a product called Trader Joe's Freshly Made Original Hummus Dip. As of March 2025, that product is no longer offered among Trader Joe's merchandise. Additionally, none of Trader Joe's current hummus products match the ingredients listed on hummuses presently sold by Tribe.
For Bakkavor, there are indicators the company still manufactured some type of hummus for Trader Joe's as recently as 2023. It's unconfirmed whether that's still the case. In the past, Bakkavor was the creator behind at least two TJ hummuses, Mediterranean Hummus and White Bean & Basil Hummus. As of March 2025, TJ no longer lists White Bean & Basil Hummus among its products. A product called Mediterranean Style Hummus is still sold by Trader Joe's and is the only TJ hummus currently offered in a 16-ounce container. In 2019, Mediterranean Hummus made by Bakkavor for Trader Joe's was also packaged in 16-ounce tubs. So, it's very possible Bakkavor is still behind that particular flavor.
The trail of breadcrumbs leading to Trader Joe's hummus makers
As of March 2025, Trader Joe's lists seven total hummus products on its website. While it's a solid possibility that Bakkavor may still make the Mediterranean flavor, the manufacturers behind it and the other flavors are not publicly disclosed.
While their products are marked with the company's name, they're not actually made by TJ's. The grocery chain sources them from outside manufacturers and then private labels them. Trader Joe's is a haven for affordable spices, for instance, thanks to its private-labeling practices. Aldi's is another grocer that similarly offers cheap groceries through a private-labeling model. While Trader Joe's doesn't reveal the makers behind its products, word does have a way of getting out. For instance, the Naked Juice Company is purportedly the familiar source behind Trader Joe's smoothies. Sometimes, the secret gets spilled through product recalls. Such was the case with Tribe and Bakkavor hummus. In 2015, an FDA recall revealed the affected product, Trader Joe's Freshly Made Original Hummus Dip, originated from Tribe Mediterranean Foods Inc.
In 2019, the shroud of secrecy was ripped away from Bakkavor when another recall revealed it was the maker of at least two Trader Joe's hummus products. In 2023, a Bakkavor item made for TJ's was once again subject to a recall. This time, Genova Pesto was mistakenly packaged in hummus containers bound for TJ's stores, indicating Bakkavor was still actively creating a hummus item for the grocery chain at that time.