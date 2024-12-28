Why Trader Joe's Smoothies Might Taste So Familiar

Unless you reside in one of the U.S. states that don't have a Trader Joe's, you've likely wandered into the establishment and checked out its impressive bevy of company-labeled goods. The store's bottled juice smoothies are a particularly popular item, and if you've tried some of them and noticed a familiar taste, there's a good reason: The maker behind some of those T.J. fruit smoothies is reportedly the Naked Juice Company.

While Trader Joe's primarily offers products under its own label, like many retailers, the company doesn't actually create its own branded items. Instead, the chain uses private labels on merchandise made by other manufacturers. Costco is a noted example among chains that do this. Costco sources its organic flour from a Utah company and its other Kirkland products from various makers. Like Costco, Trader Joe's is tight-lipped about which brands' products are beneath its labels, but word still manages to get out.

In terms of T.J.'s bottled smoothies, two of them have been identified as Naked products by multiple news outlets and former Trader Joe's team members. One, the Very Green 100% Juice Smoothie, has an ingredient list that bears a striking resemblance to that of Naked's Green Machine drink. Trader Joe's Mango 100% Juice Smoothie similarly shares a doppelganger ingredient label with Naked's Mighty Mango.