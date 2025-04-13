The Only Way You Should Ever Open A Bag Of Frozen Vegetables Again

Believe it or not, the frozen food industry dates all the way back to the 19th century, when food shippers started experimenting with transporting frozen poultry. These days, freezers are as much a tool in the kitchen as chef's knives; when we want something to last a few months at least, we stick it in the freezer — meat, bread, and especially vegetables.

One thing about those bags of vegetables, though (besides the fact that they save you money at the grocery store), is that whether name-brand or generic, they're typically not resealable. But by cutting a V-shape into the bag the next time you open a new one, you can make a sturdy closure — no clips needed.

Cutting a V into your plastic veggie bags not only gives you an easy-pour spout (almost like a funnel, so you have a bit of aim when pouring the vegetables into your Hunan-style beef stir-fry), but when you want to close the bag, just take each pointed end and tie them together — twice for extra security. As you use more of the vegetables, you can make the V indent further down. You can also just cut a straight line, three or four inches deep, down the middle of your bag and tie it up using each half (though you won't end up with a neat spout for pouring).