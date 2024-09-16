One Trick For Saving Money At The Grocery Store Can Be Found In The Freezer Aisle

The cost of living is going up like nobody's business — except that it is literally everybody's business. Thanks to rising inflation, your hard-earned paycheck is not stretching as far as it used to. Couple this with the tremendous food waste statistics in the United States, and you've got a recipe for disaster. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a report on food waste in 2021, detailing that one-third of food is prematurely thrown out, with fruits and vegetables hitting the can most often. The good news is, frozen produce might be the solution to both problems.

When you crunch the numbers, frozen produce is not that much cheaper than fresh. Still, it's anecdotally seen as a money-saver — why? What consumers are tapping into is the fact that fresh produce, in part or in whole, will almost always end up in the trash, while you virtually never throw away frozen produce. Take the family-favorite frozen broccoli, for example. Fresh broccoli lasts up to five days in the refrigerator (with proper sealing), but frozen broccoli will last up to eight months! With frozen produce, you don't feel the pressure to eat it or toss it like you do with fresh. You may have to spend more upfront to fill your freezer, but your grocery list will shrink for the following months, saving you money in the long run.