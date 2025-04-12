What To Consider Before Baking Your Brownies In A Muffin Tin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many secret ingredients you can add to your brownies to customize your flavor experience — but when it comes to texture, you typically have to rely on the structure of your baking dish. Those who love extra crispy edges with every bite often resort to baking brownies in muffin tins in order to achieve this consistent crunch. Preparing the baked good in a muffin tin can also save a little time — though you'll want to be careful about overbaking. Food Republic spoke to Adriano Zumbo, world renowned pâtissier, and he highlighted a few things you should take under consideration before switching from a regular pan or baking sheet to prepare brownies. "If you use a muffin tin[,] the bake times would be slightly less as there is less surface area per cavity and more heat transfer points per tray, as there are multiple cavities," he said.

To combat this, Zumbo suggested baking your brownies for five minutes less than your recipe calls for. "This allows you to check and adjust as needed, rather than open and freak out," the expert shared. He also advised baking at a 10 to 15% lower temperature than the recipe calls for: "The timing will need to be adjusted as it's a slower bake, but [there's] less risk and nearly a promise that those brownies will be moist and perfect." And to keep them from sticking to the pan? Be sure to add a spritz of oil spray inside the tin, as well as a baking paper disc on the bottom for extra protection.