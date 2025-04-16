The Common Ingredient Swap You Should Avoid When Making Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is often the unsung hero of the dessert world — especially when it strikes the perfect balance of moisture, spice, and sweetness. But as with most baked goods, success relies on the right ingredients, and even minor substitutions can make or break the final result. If your homemade carrot cake has come out dry and crumbly in the past, it could be from substituting butter for oil — a similar ingredient with drastically different effects. To understand why this common ingredient swap should be avoided for carrot cake, Food Republic spoke to world-renowned pâtissier Adriano Zumbo. "Oil is better than butter in carrot cake because it stays liquid at room temperature, providing superior moisture and a tender texture," he explained. "Oil has the ability to absorb and coat other ingredients[,] keeping them soft."

The difference comes down to the fat content in oil versus butter. Oil is 100% fat, which stays liquid during baking, helping the cake remain moist and tender. Butter, on the other hand, is about 80% fat and nearly 20% water, which evaporates in the oven and can lead to a drier cake. That extra water also strengthens gluten development, resulting in a denser crumb.

Oil is also helpful in keeping the cake soft and moist in the fridge, whereas "butter can solidify, leading to a firmer cake," according to Zumbo. For best results, stick to a neutral oil like vegetable, canola, or even a lightly flavored single-sourced olive oil.