The secret to perfectly tender brown rice? Letting it rest before serving. Whether you're using a rice cooker or cooking the grains on the stovetop, resist the urge to open the lid right away. Instead, allow the rice to sit undisturbed for 10-15 minutes. Just like steak benefits from resting after grilling, brown rice continues to cook in its residual heat, allowing the steam to soften the grains and lock in more moisture.

Brown rice is a whole grain, often called "cargo rice" by shippers because of how it looks before being milled. Unlike white rice, which has its bran and germ removed, brown rice retains these parts, making it higher in fiber and nutrients. This also means it requires more care during cooking to avoid too much of a firm texture.

There are two popular methods for cooking brown rice. The "pasta" method involves boiling the grains in a large pot of salted water until al dente, then draining and letting dry on low heat to absorb any remaining moisture. The other method is more straightforward: simmering the rice in water until fully absorbed. While soaking the rice helps to reduce cook time and improves digestibility, it's not necessary.

Regardless of your preferred rice-cooking method, the crucial step remains the same: the rice needs to rest after cooking. In rice-loving cultures like the Philippines, this process is known as inin. Then, just fluff with a fork before serving to separate the grains for the perfect texture.